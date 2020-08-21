A DEAF D-Day veteran who survived an attack by a kamikaze bomber is calling on the BBC to hold off on scrapping the service which keeps him informed about the national news.

Able seaman Ronald Hendrey, 95, served aboard the HMS Ulster during the Second World War.

He is almost completely deaf, a result of his actions during the D-Day landings and his time manning the guns aboard the ship in the Pacific theatre.

On D-Day, June 6, 1944, Ronald’s job was to feed cordite propellant into a gun on the destroyer, firing a 2.5ft shell every 12 seconds.

He was awarded the Legion of Honour, France’s highest decoration for gallantry, for his role in helping to liberate the country.

Ron made a poignant visit to the beaches of Normandy last year on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Now he is backing a campaign aimed at persuading the BBC to move away from plans to scrap its red button teletext – which he relies on to keep informed of national and international events.

Ronald’s daughter Sarah said: “My dad went through the Second World War, was on HMS Ulster and went through the D-Day landings.

“It was through this that his hearing was badly damaged.

“Last year he was one of the veterans who went to Normandy for the 75th anniversary and upon return all the veterans were hit with the news that they were losing free TV licences.

“Not many months later my dad then discovered he was no longer going to be able to use Teletext because this facility was being taken away.

“My dad is very deaf and relies on being able to use it to stay in touch with the outside world.

“It is the only way he can get the daily news because he cannot hear the television.

“He also likes to use it to study the stock market.

“He does not have a computer, so once again teletext is his only avenue for this information.”

In September 2019, the BBC announced the service would be discontinued this year, ending 45 years of text-based content delivery.

On January 29, one day before the planned shutdown, the broadcaster suspended its decision pending a review.

Sarah Gayton, of the National Federation of the Blind, said the charity had written to Ron’s MP Giles Watling to ask if he will meet with Ron to learn about why the service is so important.

Ron, who lives in Great Clacton, has personally written to BBC Director General Lord Tony Hall, inviting him to his garden to discuss the service and to hand over a copy of a petition started by the charity.

More than 500 organisations are supporting the campaign.

Sarah said: “The static text allows people to read the news in their own time, the text does not move and it is correctly presented, unlike subtitles which can race across the screen or have words missing.

“Many other forms of news are not accessible as the noise behind the radio and TV broadcasts is too noisy and words are lost.

“Also as people can re-read the news, it allows them to understand it in their own time.

“For people with the dementia this service can be a lifeline as it can allow them to get an understanding of what is going on.

“Other people cannot afford the internet, fancy mobile phones or live in areas where there is no internet connection or very poor connection or lack or poor phone signal.

“Many people can now empathise to what is like to be isolated and lonely during lockdown.”

A BBC spokesman said a firm decision had yet to be made.

“We’ve delayed the decision about the future of the red button text service, as we announced at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak,” he said.