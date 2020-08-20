A FLOOD alert has been issued for the north Essex coast.

The alert, issued by Flood Information Service, covered the area from Clacton to St Peters Flat, including the Colne and Blackwater estuaries.

A 'flood alert' means flooding is possible and people should be prepared, but the status is not as serious as a 'flood warning' or a 'severe flood warning'.

The service said: "This message has been issued because there is a possibility of some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths between 12.30am and 3.30am tomorrow, Friday, August 21.

"Tides are expected to be higher than usual due to spring tides.

"Clacton Promenade, Lee-over-Sands and Brightlingsea sea front may see some wave overtopping and spray.

"The Strood at Mersea Island, Coast Road and car parks on the front at West Mersea, and the Hythe and Promenade at Maldon may be flooded."

Map - the area the alert covers.

The detailed forecast for those that use it is for a peak level at Clacton of 2.74 mAODN at 2:00am tomorrow, which is 0.07m above tide tables, wind Force 4, South South Easterly. (mAODN is height above average sea level, for more info refer to local tide tables).

The service added: "Take care on coastal roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and not expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue anything else for the following tide."

This information was last updated at 2.52pm on Thursday.