STUDENTS celebrated their GCSE results after what have been tumultuous times.

Clacton Coastal Academy said it was pleased the Government decided to use the grades that teachers submitted for each student.

It said the grades reflect the effort put in over the course of their time in education, as judged by the school.

The results will formally be confirmed by exam boards next week.

David Lees, the newly appointed headteacher of Clacton Coastal Academy, said in a small number of cases the calculated grade is higher than the grades submitted by teachers and the calculated grade will stand.

“It has been another positive day for our students," he said.

"I am delighted that as an academy we are continuing to improve and the results are a real testament to that, being the highest in the last four years.

“For the students it is exactly what they deserve and I am so proud of the incredible effort they have put in during their time at the academy.

Zara Melluish achieved ten GCSEs, with five at Grade 9, Alicia Springate achieved ten GCSE results with three Grade 9s and head girl Natasha Goldie achieved ten GCSEs with five at Grade 8 and four at Grade 7.

Natalie Taylor achieved an excellent nine GCSEs, which included two Grade 9s in Science and five Grade 7s. She will successfully take up her Sixth Form place at Clacton Coastal Academy’s sixth form in September.

Top class – Clacton Coastal Academy students Deebasayini Sugan, Saniya Al-Mamun, Rosanna Day, Natasha Goldie, Zara Melluish, Sheni Stewart-Oriola, Natalie Taylor and Amba Elliott.

Students at Tendring Technology College also celebrated their long-awaited GCSE results after months away from school.

Headteacher Michael Muldoon said: “I am really pleased for our students and I am so proud of the remarkable determination and effort they have demonstrated during their time at Tendring Technology College.

"Even though our students were not able to take their final exams, their results today show the hard work they have put in during their time at school and are a fair reflection of the commitment they show every day."

High flying students included Millie Fuller, who attained eight Grade 9s, one at Grade 8 and one Grade 7, Nathan Butcher, who got five Grade 9s, as well as Lucy Hinde and Ellie Moss, who achieved four Grade 9s.

Students showing off their results at Tendring Technology College, Frinton.

​Manningtree High School said many of this year’s cohort were exceptionally talented and were saddened they couldn’t have the opportunity to prove themselves by sitting exams.

“Thankfully the awarding of centre assessed grades means their results really do reflect their ability,” the school added.

Kiki Jackson, Holly Allston and Maria Jarques achieved 21 Grade 9s and six Grade 8s between them.

Clacton County High School said students would receive their offical results next Thursday.