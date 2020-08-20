Live updates as students across north Essex pick up their GCSE results

Clacton and Frinton Gazette
LIVE: GCSE results day 2020 - all the news from north Essex

By Robbie Bryson

    🎓Students across north Essex are waking up to their GCSE results this morning.
  • 🎓After last week's A-Level results debacle, the Government u-turn means the grades will be decided by teachers'assessments.
  • 🎓However, there's been further confusion and chaos announced, with exam board Pearson saying it will re-grade BTECs in line with GCSEs and A-levels on Wednesday evening.
  • 🎓Some schools in north Essex have already said they won't be releasing the usual results data, but we'll bring you all the information as we get it.