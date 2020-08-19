ELECTRIC scooter users need a driving licence and valid insurance to avoid a fine, Essex Police says.
Essex Police Tendring has explained via its social media sites that both insurance and a valid driving licence are needed to use an electric scooter on a public road.
Failure to have these may result in fines and points on your licence.
An Essex Police Tendring spokesman said: "As a motor vehicle The Road Traffic Act also provides powers to Police for offences such as drug and drink driving.
"All of these could impact your driving licence or future aspirations to attain a driving licence.
"As with any motor vehicle you are also not allowed to ride/drive on pavements, footpaths, parks and many open spaces, this may be deemed as anti-social behaviour."
