A FATHER who died after going swimming in the sea off Clacton was found by his daughter, an inquest heard.

Paul Lee, 65, was pulled from the sea east of Clacton Pier on August 10.

Police officers and paramedics were called to the seafront near Marine Parade East shortly after 10.30am and an air ambulance also landed on the beach following reports of a man being found in the water.

Mr Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.

An inquest into his death was opened and adjourned at Essex Coroners' Court in Chelmsford on Tuesday.

The inquest heard Mr Lee had gone into the sea to swim.

His daughter found his unconscious and lying face down in the water just ten minutes later.

A post-mortem examination of his body carried out at Colchester Hospital concluded that Mr Lee died as a result of ischemic heart disease and coronary artery disease.

Coroner's assistant Marianne Robson said she will need to see police statements and reports from the Maritime Agency and Tendring Council.

A full inquest will take place on November 17.

Speaking following the incident, Clacton resident Ryan Stacey said: "I'm not sure on the situation or what happened exactly, but the man was already out of the water when I arrived.

"I then saw what looked like the emergency services giving the man a drip and treating him, before it looked like he was taken away in the land ambulance.

"It is really sad news and horrible what has happened, and my thoughts go out to his family.

"But more needs to be done to prevent incidents like this from happening."

The death was the latest tragedy in the sea off Clacton.

Brother and sister Haider Shamas, 18, and Malika Shamas, 14, died after getting into difficulties off Clacton seafront last August.

The year before Ben Quartermaine, 15, died after he drowned near Clacton Pier.