A MAN has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm after armed police swooped on a post office in Clacton.

Adrian Docherty, 45, of Groom Park, Clacton, is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today charged with having the imitation firearm in a public place.

It followed reports that a man was seen in a shop in Old Road, Clacton, with what was believed to be a gun, on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We have charged a man with possession of an imitation firearm in a public place following an incident.

“A man was seen in a shop with what was believed to be a firearm.

“There were no reported threats.

“Armed police attended, they arrested a man and they have a seized a BB gun.”

Shocked residents reported seeing armed officers, as well as several police vehicles at the scene outside the Magdalen Green Post Office.

Mohammed Khan, who owns the post office, said the incident happened directly outside.

“There’s no indication it was anything to do with the shop or the post office,” he said.

“The police were outside and were shouting at people on the ground.

“We really didn’t know what had happened.

“The post office was open at the time and my wife went outside, but the police told her to go back in.

“The police had guns and it all looked very serious.”

Armed response: Police outside the Magdalen Green Post Office, Old Road, Clacton. Picture: Louise Onslow and Charlie Betts.

Last year a brave post office worker refused to hand over cash to armed robbers at the shop.

Two men armed with knives had walked into the post office before threatening staff with the weapons.

But the men only got away with money from the shop till.

That incident came two years after Mr Khan wrestled a knife out of the hands of a robber.

The robber held a blade to Mr Khan’s throat, but he grabbed the knife and managed to take it from the suspect who then fled on foot.

Anyone with information about the latest incident should contact Essex Police on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or report it online at crimestoppers-uk.org.