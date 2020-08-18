ARMED police have been spotted outside a Post Office following reports of a serious incident nearby.
Essex Police officers have been stationed outside the Magdalen Green Post Office, in Old Road, Clacton, since earlier this afternoon.
Shocked residents reported seeing armed officers, as well as several police vehicles at the scene.
Mohammed Khan, who owns the Magdalen Green Post Office, said the incident happened directly outside.
“There’s no indication it was anything to do with the shop or the post office,” he said.
“The police were outside and were shouting at people on the ground.
“We don’t really know what happened.
“The post office was open at the time and my wife went outside, but the police told her to go back in.
“We believe there may have been a knife in the road.
“The police had guns and it all looked very serious.”
Essex Police have been contacted for comment.
- Picture: Louise Onslow and Charlie Betts
- Picture: Louise Onslow and Charlie Betts
More to follow as we get it.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment