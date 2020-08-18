A MAN who kicked and spat in the face of police officers has been jailed.

Stewart Higgins, of Albert Street, Harwich, was jailed for 16 weeks for assault by beating of an emergency worker, eight weeks for another count of assault by beating of an emergency worker and four weeks for criminal damage, all to run concurrently.

The 32-year-old was also ordered to pay compensation during an appearance at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The charges follow a disturbance at around 10.50pm on Wednesday, March 4, in Samsons Road, Brightlingsea.

Police officers were flagged down by Higgins, who was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech.

He became agitated towards the officers before being arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

While being put into a police van, Higgins kicked out and struck an officer in the head.

He also began spitting in the back of the vehicle and caused damage inside.

At around 12.20am on Thursday 5 March, an officer was carrying out a welfare check on Higgins while he was in custody.

Higgins, who had pretended to be asleep, then got up and spat in the officer’s face.

Chief Inspector Lily Benbow, District Commander for Tendring, said: "Our officers attended a disturbance and found Higgins who was clearly intoxicated.

"Higgins then assaulted two of my officers in one instance spitting in the face of an officer checking his welfare.

"His behaviour was totally unacceptable and the courts have sent him to prison for his actions.

"I hope this will cause others to think twice about assaulting my officers. Such behaviour will not be accepted.”