CHEF Jamie Oliver has been given permission to build a new greenhouse at his historic £6 million Grade I listed mansion.

The celebrity chef has been granted permission to build the greenhouse at his home, Spain’s Hall in Finchingfield.

Braintree Council’s planning committee gave the go-ahead and work is expected to start soon on the traditional timber greenhouse.

The chef’s greenhouse is set to stand on the footprint of a previous one.

Jamie and his family moved into the 16th century building last year and have already made minor changes to their home.

Along with the greenhouse, the application also sought to make changes and repairs to windows in two bedrooms and the bay window in one of the mansion’s drawing rooms.

The building sits on a 70 acre estate and features 12 bedrooms, ten bathrooms, two drawing rooms and a great hall.

Jamie has been broadcasting from his home during the lockdown with his Channel 4 show Keep Cooking and Carry On.

Plans on the Braintree Council planning website say: “Prior to the submission of this application, the applicant has received planning and listed building consent for a number of alterations to the main house and works within the garden.

“The proposed works to the house are minor in scale and will not change the layout.

“The works will have a beneficial impact on the appearance of the property, being like for like repairs of the windows and using traditional materials to replace the defective render and coping sections around the bay.

“The proposed greenhouse is to be built on the footprint of a former greenhouse and is small in scale and traditional in appearance.

“The proposed alterations are not considered to detract from the character or special historical architectural interest of the hall or the park and gardens.”

Historic England has already been consulted and raised no objections.