A NINE-YEAR-OLD football fan inspired to grow his hair long by Gareth Bale has had his long locks chopped off to be made into wigs for children with cancer.

Reilly Stancombe, from Little Clacton, is donating his hair to The Little Princess Trust, which provides free real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatments and other conditions.

Reilly, who has never had a haircut before, grew his hair long to follow in the footsteps of Real Madrid and Wales star Gareth Bale.

Reilly said of his first haircut: "I was scared, I have to admit."

But, commenting on his new shorter style after a trip to the barbers, he said: "I love it."

Before - Reilly Stancombe. Picture: PA

Reilly aimed to raise £100 for the charity, which also helps research projects focusing on finding less toxic treatments for paediatric cancers, but has topped £3,300 on his GoFundMe page.

"I really hope this will make a lot of people happy," said Reilly, adding that he hoped children "won't feel like they're different any more" once they have a wig.

He got his hair cut at Masters & Misters barbers in Clacton on Tuesday and held his ponytail in his hand after it was cut off.

"I was looking at it like 'What?'," he said. "I didn't think it was actually that long, then when I looked at it, it was massive.

"It felt weird to see it not in my hair, and to be in my hand."

After - Reilly after his hair cut. Picture: PA

His mother, Daisy Canny, 30, said that before his haircut people knew her son as "Reilly with the long hair" and it was "sort of his identity really".

She said he had never previously had his hair cut but decided to do so to help others.

She said Reilly was born with a bowel condition and got the idea for donating his hair when he saw poorly children at Great Ormond Street Hospital, where he goes for appointments.

To donate, go to uk.gf.me/v/c/gfm/reillys-campaign-for-the-little-princess-trust.