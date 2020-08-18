CONTROVERSIAL plans for a “magical” adventure play land at a farm in Alresford have been approved despite fears about the safety of children crossing a 60mph road.

Alresford Hall Farm’s owners Will and Susie Marsden have been given approval to build a series of fairy-tale themed play zones and wooden structures, including a maize maze, water play, sand play and toddler areas, jumping pillows and pedal karts at the land, off the B1027.

The plans for the brownfield site, which was previously a wholesale nursery covered in plastic polytunnels, also include the provision of a summer shuttle bus from Alresford train station from the attraction’s second year.

Speaking at a meeting of Tendring Council’s planning committee on Tuesday, Mrs Marsden said: “Will and I are passionate about the farm diversification project, which will provide wonderful adventure play for families with children aged two to 12 to connect with nature and woodland, solve puzzles, engage with a magical story and wonderful charters and encourage learning.

“We will provide 14 full-time jobs for local employees and offer discounted entry to local residents.

“The activities being offered for families promote healthy outdoor exercise away from screens and computers and encourage a wonderful connection with nature.”

Resident Nick White, from Alresford spoke in favour of the “imaginative” application.

He said: “I have three young children and moved to the village last year.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to provide a magical addition to this area.

“Alresford is a wonderful village, but for many young families there’s not a lot on offer to entertain children.

“Our children have been cooped up for many months. It’s just the tonic after a year where children have been stuck in front of screens.”

But villager Andrew Tabachnik QC spoke on behalf of a number of residents opposed to the plan.

He said the “ill-considered” proposal was an “adventure theme park” which would “scar” the designated coastal protection belt and would harm nearby historical buildings.

Councillor Peter Harris added that he was “staggered” that Essex County Council’s highways department had no concern with the 60mph speed limit on the main road and called for the limit to be cut to 40mph.

He said cars would overtake buses stopped at bus stops on the main road and that approving the plan would be “gambling with the children’s safety”.

Councillor Jeff Bray said: “What they have come up with is really good and innovative. But, through no fault of their own, the road outside makes this dangerous.

“It is an accident waiting to happen on this road. I can’t support this when it could end up in injury or death of a child.”

Essex County Council said it assessed the application as acceptable with regard to the current speed limit and that it also took into consideration the results of a speed survey.

The developer must also make changes to the road, including creating a bellmouth junction and making improvements to the existing bus stops.

Alresford Parish Council objected to the plans and there were 92 letters of objection, along with 62 letters of support.

The application was approved by five votes to four.