A LIFEBOAT crew has issued a warning to families visiting the Essex coast after being called to a series of youngsters in trouble on inflatables.

The past week has been a busy one for volunteers at Walton and Frinton RNLI, who were called to six incidents in just seven days.

The most recent occurred on Thursday evening when the crew assisted three men in an inflatable kayak.

With wind and tide against them the trio were unable to make their way back to shore.

The situation was made potentially more dangerous as none of them were wearing lifejackets and they had already been blown out into deeper water nearly a mile off shore.

Walton and Frinton RNLI press officer Miranda Rayner urged people to take care when using inflatables out to sea.

She said: “We would urge those putting to sea in even the most benign conditions to follow the safety advice.

“Do not overload craft, wear a lifejacket, check tide and wind conditions and carry a means of calling for help.”

The lifeboat crew responded to four other calls along the beach involving inflatables, other small craft and missing people.

This was all in addition to assisting Clacton RNLI with towing a broken down yacht to safe harbour and helping to free another which had become entangled in fishing pots off of Walton’s Naze cliffs.

The incidents come as Tendring Council criticised vandals who threw a life ring on to a fire on Clacton beach.

Alex Porter, the council’s cabinet member for tourism, said: “Any vandalism is terrible, but to destroy a piece of lifesaving equipment is disgusting behaviour.

“If someone had got into trouble and could not be saved because the ring was damaged, I wonder how the vandals would feel then.

“We will replace the life ring, and if anyone has information about the culprits then please report it to the police.”