THE rate of coronavirus infection in north Essex has continued to fall in the last seven days.

Public Health England figures have shown how the rate of infection has changed over the week.

The figures, for the seven days to August 11, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

In Colchester the rate is now 1 cases per 100,000 people.

During the seven days a further two people tested positive for the virus.

Since the outbreak began 737 people have tested positive.

For the seven days previously the rate was 1.5 cases per 100,000 people.

The infection rate in Tendring has also fallen.

The most recent data shows the rate is now 2.7 cases per 100,000 people after four people tested positive.

The week prior had a infection rate of 5.5 cases per 100,000 people.

The picture across the UK is also changing.

Northampton has the highest rate, thanks to an outbreak at the Greencore sandwich factory in the town.

A total of 260 new cases were recorded in Northampton in the seven days to August 11, the equivalent of 115.8 per 100,000 people – up from 34.7 in the previous seven days to August 4.

In Oldham the rate has jumped from 68.7 to 112.2, with 266 new cases recorded.

Blackburn with Darwen is third, where the rate has increased slightly from 82.2 to 88.2 with 132 new cases.

In Pendle the rate is unchanged at 84.7 with 78 new cases, while Leicester has seen a rise from 55.3 to 68.0, with 241 new cases.