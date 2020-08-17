A MAN in his 50s suffered head injuries after being attacked in Clacton town centre.
The victim was talking to two women and a man in Carnarvon Road when he was assaulted by a man.
He was knocked unconscious in the attack and was taken to hospital for treatment.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses after a man reported being assaulted in Clacton while having a conversation with three people.
"We received reports that a man was assaulted while talking to two women and a man in Carnarvon Road at the junction of High Street.
"We understand that he was attacked by the man he was talking to and fell to the floor unconscious.
"The victim, who is aged in his 50s, suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital where he received stitches for his injuries."
The incident happened at around 7pm on Thursday, July 30.
Anyone with information, mobile footage or dash cam footage is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/114747/20.