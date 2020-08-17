POLICE have issued an e-fit image of a thug who attacked a man with learning difficulties in an alleyway in Clacton.

The 24-year-old, from Clacton, suffered serious facial injuries during the vicious unprovoked attack, which happened in Stambridge Road.

The victim had his two front teeth knocked out during the assault.

It is alleged that the thug left on foot in the direction of Douglas Road after threatening to stab the victim’s friends.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Wanted - an e-fit image of a suspect has been released by police.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We have released this e-fit following reports a man was assaulted while walking in Clacton.

"We received reports shortly after 2.40pm on July 27 that a man in his 20s was punched several times to his face in Stambridge Road.

"He left on foot in the direction of Douglas Road after reportedly threatening to stab two of the victim's friends. No knife was seen.

"The victim suffered a broken nose, a black eye and lost two teeth in the assault.

"We have carried out house-to-house enquiries in the area but we are urging any witnesses, or anyone in the Douglas Road area with active dashcam or CCTV to come forward."

Scene - Stambridge Road, Clacton

One of the victim’s friends was waiting for him at the other end of the alleyway with Ruaton Drive when the incident happened.

Following the incident last month, he said: "I was waiting for the young guy. He’s a friend of the family and has learning difficulties.

“He doesn’t go out too much, so I often take him out," he said.

“I spotted the guy throwing punches at him and I saw him hit him in the face.

“He then threatened to stab us. He used words like ‘shank’.

“It was completely unprovoked and they left him with two front teeth beaten out and a big black eye. The person who did this is absolute scum."

The suspect has been described as white, being aged in his early-to-mid-20s and was around 6ft tall.

He wore his hair in black plaits, wore a cap and sunglasses, a long sleeved light blue jacket, and black shorts. He was also carrying a black rucksack.

If you recognise the man in the e-fit image, call Clacton police station on 101. The crime reference number is 42/113119/20.

