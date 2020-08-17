A THUG on a bicycle spat at a woman and hurled abuse at families as they enjoyed Clacton seafront.

A 26-year-old woman was walking near a fish and chip shop on Marine Parade East when she was spat upon, in what police have described as a "hate crime".

The yob also spat towards another family during the incident.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are investigating an incident in which a cyclist spat at a woman and another family and verbally abused them.

"The 26-year-old woman was walking along the seafront near a fish and chip shop.

"At the time, a family she did not know where also walking nearby.

"She reported a man cycled past and spat at her, and towards the other family. He also made a verbally abusive comment.

"The incident is being treated as a hate crime.

"We have been carrying out enquiries and are looking to trace the family mentioned by the victim.

"We are also looking to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened."

The suspect was described as a white man aged in his 50s, of slim build and about 5ft 10ins tall.

He was bald and wore dark shorts and no top. He had a number of tattoos on his arms, neck and chest.

The attack happened on Friday, July 17, between 2pm and 2.30pm. Police issued an appeal for information today.

Witnesses are urged to contact the Clacton Town Policing Team on 101 quoting reference 42/116483/20.

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.