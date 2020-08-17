DEDICATED caregivers have adopted an eco-friendly way of visiting their clients as part of an initiative to improve staff wellbeing and the environment.

Home Instead, which last year won a five-star employer award, delivers home care to elderly and vulnerable residents living in Clacton, Frinton, and Walton.

Shortly after the start of the coronavirus outbreak, the domiciliary care company was granted an infection control fund by the department for health and social care.

Essex County Council subsequently listed the ways in which the cash injection could be used, and everything from buying uniforms to touchscreen tablets was included.

Home Instead owner, Jean Allen, decided to use the money to purchase a small fleet of electronic bikes, which have since proved beneficial to the company’s caregivers.

“I decided to use the infection control funds to purchase electric bikes to encourage cycling,” said Ms Allen.

“We now have three e-bikes, which our caregivers can use to get to client visits, and we are hoping to help caregivers who do not have a car.

“In the past, we have turned down some great candidates because they did not have transport which meant they couldn’t get to our clients’ homes.

“The eco-friendly method of transport will offer a boost in terms of being able to deliver our services to more people in the community as more caregivers can easily reach clients.”

The trio of bikes were purchased from a shop in Cambridge, called Electric Bike Sales, before bosses were advised on how to use them by professionals in Frinton.

Home Instead will now provide training and orientation to caregivers about how to use the electronic bikes, and if the trial period is successful, more will be purchased.

“We would like to thank Johnsons Cycles, in Connaught Avenue, who were so professional, helpful and supportive in getting us prepared to use them in the community.”

For more information about Home Instead visit: homeinstead.co.uk/clacton-frinton-walton.