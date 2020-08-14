POLICE have issued an appeal for witnesses after a partially-sighted man suffered a fractured shoulder during a vicious attack by thugs in Clacton.

Darren Tallowin, 43, of Coopers Lane, in Clacton, was assaulted by two men in an alleyway near Burmanny Close.

The victim fell to the floor after being hit in the face and required hospital treatment.

The agency cleaner is blind in one eye and has limited vision in the other, and wears glasses which help him see.

According to his horrified sister, Julia Tallowin, her brother was set upon by two men for no reason.

“They assaulted him, leaving him with a broken collar bone and breaking his glasses, so now he is totally blind without them.

The incident happened at around 8.15am on August 3 although an appeal for information was not issued by Essex Police until Friday.

A spokesman for the force said: "We are investigating following an incident where a man was assaulted in Clacton.

"It was reported a man had been approached as by two other ment.

"It was reported the victim had been struck to the face and fell to the floor.

"He required hospital treatment and sustained a fractured shoulder."

Scene - the alleyway runs from Burmanny Close to Oakwood Infants School.

One of the men has been described as white, around 6ft 5ins tall, with a scruffy ginger beard and wearing a dark beanie-style hat, baggy jeans, and carrying a blue plastic carrier bag.

The other man has been described as white, in his late 30s, shorter, with dark short hair, and wearing a dark blue t-shirt and grey shorts, and carrying a blue plastic carrier bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/117194/20 or you can visit essex.police.uk.