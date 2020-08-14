The iconic Red Arrows will be flying over Essex tomorrow to mark VJ Day 75.
VJ Day (Victory of Japan) is celebrated to mark the end of WW2.
To mark the 75th anniversary the British Red Arrows are performing several flights tomorrow afternoon.
At 5pm the Red Arrow planes will take off for their third and final flight from Cardiff towards London before heading towards Chelmsford.
On it's way it will pass over Danbury.
It will also go above Braintree, Witham and Halstead.
Here are all the expected flypast times:
5pm - Take off from Cardiff
5.04pm - Burnham-on-Sea
5.08pm - Shepton Mallet
5.11pm - Corsham
5.13pm - Sherston
5.15pm - Swindon
5.17pm - Marlborough
5.20pm - Newbury
5.21pm - Whitchurch
5.24pm - Hogwood
5.27pm - Chertsey
5.28pm - Richmond
5.30pm - Chelsea (heading past Brentwood)
5.35pm - Little Baddow, Chelmsford (heading towards Witham and Braintree)
5.39pm - Bury Saint Edmunds
5.43pm - Royston
5.44pm - Ashwell
5.46pm - Biggleswade
5.50pm - Peterborough
5.54pm - Donington
5.55pm - Sleaford
5.57pm - Lincoln
5.59pm - Landing in Scampton
Depending on the weather and visibility, routes and timings may change.
