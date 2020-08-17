A SEAFRONT cafe has launched a fundraising campaign in a bid to save its popular late-night fire shows.

The Last Fisherman Café, in East Terrace, has been running the spectacular events on Walton beach on Friday nights in the summer.

Antoinette Lawrence, who runs the café, performs the shows alongside friends and family, including husband Surasuk and son Ruben, who is just five.

She has now been told by council officials that they require a licence following a complaint and it is feared the event will not be able to take place again this year.

“It seems our practices have attracted too much attention and someone has made a complaint,” she said.

“We are all truly heartbroken as we feel we were providing something exciting and new for an area in need of more fun, especially during these hard time.

“We would like to thank everyone who shared in our excitement and enjoyment of dancing with fire - and for helping us to raise money for the lifeboats charity.

“We have missed the deadline for licensing for the last show we could do this year and the costs involved are not viable for a free show.

“We have now been faced with a lot of new hoops and challenges to jump through.

“We are asking supporters to help us in achieving the necessary licences, which unfortunately cost money.”

Alex Porter, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for tourism, said the authority supports people trying to do positive things and tries to make sure they happen safely.

He added: “This type of event, which attracts visitors to our area and encourages them to spend in local businesses, is exactly what our events economy needs.

“Therefore we are not trying to stop this event, but we do need to ensure it goes through the proper channels - in this case a temporary event notice or premises licence, and an event application which is scrutinised by a multi-agency Safety Advisory Group.”

To donate, go to gf.me/u/yp8n9d.