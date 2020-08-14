A LOVESTRUCK couple who met online during lockdown were finally able to see each other in person... and got engaged just four weeks later.

Hannah Harvey, 28, and Gregg Wright, 40, instantly hit it off after meeting on dating site Badoo in April.

But with the UK-wide lockdown in full swing, the smitten pair were unable to meet up in person due to coronavirus restrictions.

They fell head over heels for each other over months of video calls and text messages, and were eventually able to meet in person at the end of June.

And just four weeks and a handful of dates later Gregg proposed and Hannah said yes.

The pair, who bonded over both being single parents, believe they’d never have hit it off if lockdown hadn’t forced them to take time out and get to know each other.

Hannah, who lives in Silver End, said: “The connection we have is what you dream of having.

“It’s literally a perfect relationship.

“I’m still trying to believe the fact I’m so lucky and I’ve found my perfect man – during lockdown.

“We had to take everything slowly, messaging and speaking over the phone.

“It forced us to get to know each other really well before we met.”

She added: “It’s like we did it the old-fashioned way, where there would be a courtship process.

“We mixed modern day and traditional dating, and it just worked.”

Despite living just 20 minutes apart as Gregg lives in Chelmsford, the couple obeyed the Government’s rules and stayed apart.

However, Hannah says after speaking with Gregg every day over FaceTime, she knew they were right for each other - without even having seen him in the flesh.

She said: “Within the first few messages, we had this amazing connection I just can’t explain. We learned we are so alike.

“It all happened so quickly, and I’ve never experienced feelings like that before.

“It felt so special and so unique.”

A month after meeting, Gregg proposed while on a romantic trip to Bournemouth.

He had secretly planned the proposal, including laying rose petals on the bed and buying a bottle of champagne.

Hannah said: “It was a huge shock when I walked in the room to see that, and then I turned around to find him on one knee.”

She added: “Our relationship has been like a fairy tale.”

The happy couple are set to move in together after Christmas before planning a huge wedding with Hannah’s children, who are aged ten, seven and 18 months, and Gregg’s 15, 12 and nine-year-olds, as excited as anyone.

Hannah said: “It got to the point where whenever he would message me and I’d have this huge grin on my face.

“My kids would say, ‘Oh look, Mummy’s smiling, she must have a message from Gregg.”

She added: “Unless people have been through the same situation, they’ll never believe it or understand it.

“But it’s true. There is such a thing as finding your soul mate, finding ‘the one’.”