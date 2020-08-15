A WREATH laying service is being held in Dovercourt to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Japan Day - also known as VJ Day.
Harwich Town Council and the Harwich Royal British Legion branch organised the service to be held at the Minesweepers war memorial, in Fronks Road, Dovercourt.
The memorial is dedicated to the Royal Naval Reserve, Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve, Auxiliary Reserve and Minesweepers.
Dale Cheesman, the Royal British Legion secretary, said this year is special as it is the 75th anniversary of VJ Day.
VJ Day was celebrated on August 15 in 1945 and it signalled the end of the Second World War.
The day commemorates the historic moment the Allies marked victory over Japan.
Ms Cheesman said: "We picked the Minesweepers memorial because a lot of the lives lost were of British servicemen from the sea and the air.
"The memorial is for Royal Air Force and Royal Navy servicemen."
She added: "We wanted to do our own tribute."
- A two-minute silence is being held across the country at 11am today to commemorate the anniversary.
Tendring Council will be broadcasting a virtual service to mark VJ Day.
A spokesman said: "This year commemorates 75 years since the end of hostilities in the Far East and the conclusion of the Second World War.
"We welcome you to join us for our virtual event and to pay your respects.
"We will remember them."