PLUMES of smoke rising over Parkeston triggered more than 20 calls to the fire service.
Two fire crews from Dovercourt were called to put out a large number of tyres on fire at about 2pm yesterday, .
The pile of tyres had been left in an area of wasteland near Una Road.
Firefighters at the scene reported the row of tyres measured about 150m.
Fire control received more than 20 calls to the incident.
By 4pm the fire was completely extinguished by the crews.
An Essex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the cause of the fire remains unknown.