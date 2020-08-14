Kevin Jay took this stunning picture of Clacton Pier
GAZETTE Camera Club members showed lightning-fast reactions to take these stunning storm pictures.
While temperatures have soared in the daytime, the predicted bad weather duly arrived on Thursday night.
As you can see, they created some wonderful photo opportunities - and members of our club took full advantage.
Photographers captured some brilliant images looking out across the Tendring coast, including Kevin Jay and Jon Allard's particularly atmospheric shots of Clacton Pier.
Paul Mynors took this picture in Frinton
This stunning picture was taken by Terry Spires, of Dovercourt
The view from David Waterman's garden in Colchester
An atmospheric picture of Clacton Pier, taken by Jon Allard
The Dovercourt skyline, taken by Vicky Spires