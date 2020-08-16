THE boss of a life-saving air ambulance trust has been shortlisted for a national award.

Jane Gurney is the chief executive of Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust, which is based in Earls Colne, and has been shortlisted for Charity Leader of the Year in the Charity Times Awards 2020.

Jane has led the charity since 2003 an is one of seven people on the shortlist for the award which will be presented during an online awards evening.

The awards honour outstanding professionals in charity management by recognising best practise in the sector.

Jane said: “It is such a privilege to lead such a committed and dedicated team and I’m delighted to be considered for this prestigious award.

"I would like to thank everyone whose hard work, dedication and passion has helped to make Essex and Herts Air Ambulance what it is today.

“Being recognised in this way is a real validation of the work my team and I have put in to continually develop the charity and improving the life-saving service we provide to the patients who need it the most.”

Under Jane's leadership the trust has expanded from one helicopter to two helicopters and four rapid response vehicles.

The trust now also provides care from Pre-hospital Care Doctors and Critical Care Paramedics across two counties, around the clock 365 days a year.

Since March 2019 the charity’s vehicles also carry blood supplies on board, enabling its teams to carry out blood transfusions before a patient reaches hospital.

The charity is in need of financial support as its fundraising has been hit by the pandemic.

To find out more, go to www.ehaat.org.