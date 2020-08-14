A BAND of singers who have never actually met have entered the charts as part of a charity project orchestrated by a famous choirmaster.

Vocalists from across Essex, and around the world, have joined forces for Gareth Malone’s Great British Home Chorus to raise money for the NHS.

After taking part in a series of streamed rehearsals, hosted online throughout the lockdown, the singers recorded themselves performing several different tracks.

The 11,000 different voices were then combined with instruments, which were played by members of the London Symphony Orchestra, before being collated on an EP.

Renditions of tracks such as You Are My Sunshine, I’m Still Standing, and Ordinary World, all feature on the record, which was released at the end of July.

Upon its released, the unique and virtually produced mini album shot to number six in the British iTunes Charts, and two weeks on, it till remains in the Top 70.

Sue Cowell, a retired teacher from Brightlingsea, is one of the thousands of singers to have taken part in the monumental singing extravaganza.

She has now described how the process worked and how the project has pulled people together during the toughest of times.

“We started out supporting each other with singing and recording tips,” she said.

“Some people had never been in a choir before but there were always people happy to explain things.

“Since then the group has developed into a real sense of community, we share stories of our lives and we held a concert over Zoom.

“We even recorded our own version of Abba's Thank You For The Music to show our gratitude to Gareth, and a promotional video for the EP.

“We hope that one day, in the future, we will all meet up with Gareth for a concert to celebrate.”

Gareth Malone’s Great British Home Chorus EP is available now to buy on CD from Decca or it can be downloaded online.