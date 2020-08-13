ARMED police arrested a man outside a shop in Kirby Cross.
Police had cordoned off Frinton Road, outside the One Stop shop, shortly before 3pm on Thursday.
An engineer working outside the shop saw the incident unfold.
He said: "I saw two big police vans drive down here slowly.
"They slowed down outside the shop and jumped out with guns and shouted 'armed police, armed police, get out of the car'.
"A man sitting in a car outside the shop got out of the car. He looked quite young.
"He was arrested and then more police arrived.
"There were about ten police officers in total.
"It was quite shocking to see. I was just working and the police told me to move back.
"It all happened outside the shop."
The road was reopened by 3.35pm.