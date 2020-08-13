A-levels results day - reaction from north Essex as some colleges say they won't release results

LIVE: A Level Results Day 2020 - reaction across north Essex
- > Students are waking up to their A-level results amid last-minute changes to appeals, with around one in four entries expected to be awarded the top grades.
- > Around 300,000 school leavers are receiving calculated grades to help them progress onto university, work or training after this summer's exams were cancelled due to the pandemic.
- > The Government announced late on Tuesday students in England will have the "safety net" of being able to use mock exam results as the basis for an appeal if they are higher than the calculated grade.
- > Some schools and colleges in north Essex are telling us they won't be releasing results
