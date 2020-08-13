A POPULAR beauty spot for day trippers, dogwalkers, and seaside residents has sustained “criminal damage” following a night of partying.

Community support officers from Essex Police’s Tendring Community Policing Team were sent to Holland Haven Country Park on Tuesday morning.

The calming green area, which is used for nature walks and picnics, and sits on the coast between Clacton and Frinton, last year celebrated its 30th anniversary.

During the summer months, the country park’s popularity soars, with families travelling from all over to set up camp and enjoy barbeques in the warm weather.

Police officers, however, have now had to issue a warning to groups after finding the shoreline space tarnished with ugly, wildlife endangering burnt patches.

“Our PCSOs arrived at Holland Haven Country Park, the scene of last night’s festivities,” a spokesman said.

“Notwithstanding the criminal damage caused, we urge people to be wary of dry grass and hedgerows, because this could easily have gone wrong.”

Since the news of the damage broke, there has been an outpouring of anger published online from Holland-on-Sea residents, who have slammed those responsible.

One woman, who was left infuriated by the state in which the country park has been left, said it is unfair on the people who enjoyed visiting the area and do so respectfully.

"I was very upset to see every table damaged by brainless newts lighting aluminium barbecues on the actual tables, which aren't wooden but recycled tyres," she said.

"Utterly spoilt for the majority of us who actually care about our world."

Another local, who asked not to be named, has called on the police to dish tougher punishments to offenders in a bid to deter them from doing it again.

"What is wrong with people and this selfish bunch?" he fumed.

"The justice system has been too soft, for too long and we need to start making an example of these mindless idiots. "Particularly the organisers of this party, why do they believe the rules don't apply to them?"