TWO men have been arrested after police were seen raiding a house.
Essex Police were called to an address in Holland Road, Clacton, at about 10pm on Tuesday.
The force had received reports a firearm had been seen and officers rushed to the scene before entering the property.
According to an eyewitness, the police officers were armed with guns and closed off the road near the Colin’s Fish and Chips shop, not far from Holland Park School.
After carrying out a search of the address, officers failed to find any firearms but did arrest two people on suspicion of possession of firearms offences.
The men, aged 23 and 25, were yesterday in custody for questioning.
A spokesman for Essex Police would not confirm if armed officers attended the incident but added: “We were called to reports of a firearm seen at an address in Holland Road, Clacton, at about 10pm on Tuesday.
“Officers attended and carried out a search of the address and no firearm was found.
“Two men have been arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms offences.”