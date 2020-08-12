BUSINESSES in Tendring are being invited to submit applications for grants as the district starts to recover from the Coronavirus lockdown.

Tendring Council has now launched a third phase of its discretionary business grants scheme – for which applications can be made until August 19.

The council said the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors has been hit hard but had not been included within earlier Government grant schemes.

As part of its Back to Business initiative, the third phase of the discretionary grant scheme focuses on the sector within the local economy, with grants of up to £25,000 available.

Once the closing date of August 19 has passed, all applications will be assessed and those who have been successful should see payments made into their bank accounts as soon as possible after this date.

Mary Newton, cabinet member for business and economic growth, encouraged all eligible businesses to apply.

“It is hoped that grant funding reaches as many business as possible to support them through these difficult times and help the economy recover, which in turn will protect the jobs and livelihoods of so many within the district,” she said.

“It is also important to say that although it would have good to have been able to help more businesses within the district, the Government have applied specific national criteria which has meant that a number of businesses have not been eligible for support, but by no means is this a reflection on the importance of your business to our economy."

To apply, go to tendringdc.gov.uk/discretionary_business_grant.