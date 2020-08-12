GIVING birth is a moment in a women’s life which is unforgettable... especially when your dad and sister deliver your baby in the back of your car in a layby.

Tempany Norris was heavily pregnant and expecting her fourth child when her waters broke at home last Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old had planned to have her baby at Colchester Hospital, not at her home in Harwich.

When her waters broke at about 10.30pm last Tuesday her sister Sophie, 26, stepped in to help.

Sophie called their dad Derek, 62, who was able to pick his daughters up and drive them to the hospital straight away.

At this point Tempany was having painful contractions.

Her dad and sister helped her into the car and starting driving to the hospital at about 10.40pm.

But the baby couldn’t wait the 30 minute journey from Harwich to Colchester Hospital and Tempany had no choice but to give birth in the car.

Amazing - Mum Tempany with newborn Ruby-Mae

Tempany said she was having contractions and then realised her baby was coming out.

With the baby visibly on its way, their dad Derek pulled over in a layby before Horsley Cross while Sophie called 999.

Tempany said: “I’d had no painkillers.

“It was so scary, but I did not have time to panic.”

After some painful pushes and the head appearing, Sophie and Derek told Tempany to keep pushing.

She continued to do so and the baby was delivered at 10.52pm.

“They had to help deliver my baby as the ambulance had not arrived,” Tempany added.

“My sister stayed on the phone and we were told to put a shoelace around the umbilical cord.

“But we didn’t have one, so my dad used a phone charger.”

The operator told Sophie to put the baby in between Tempany’s legs and monitor her for three minutes until the ambulance arrived to take over.

It arrived within ten minutes and took them to hospital so the baby girl and mum could be cared for following the birth.

Precious - Grandad Derek with Ruby-Mae

Tempany named her baby Ruby-Mae, and she weighed a healthy 6lbs 7 ozs.

She added: “Six hours after arriving at the hospital I was able to go home with Ruby-Mae.

“The first few days were a bit of a blur - it’s now like it was all a strange dream.”

Due to Ruby-Mae’s unexpectedly quick birth, Tempany’s partner Jock McEvansoneya, 38, stayed at home to look after the three other children Ellie-May, seven, Ava-Rose, four, and Archie-Lee, aged two.

Sophie said her sister and Ruby-Mae are coping well following the unexpected layby birth.

She added: “I found it very scary as it happened very quickly, but you have to be strong and do what you have to do until the professionals took over.

“When we delivered her it was a relief that she was out and she was OK as you never know what could of happened as the ambulance and midwife were not there at that moment in time.”

“We just made sure Tempany and Ruby-Mae were OK until the ambulance took over.

“There were so many emotions going through us all as it happened so fast.

“We didn’t have time to take in what was happening.”