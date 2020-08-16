Data from the Land Registry has revealed the most and least expensive house sales in north Essex and the surrounding area in the first six months of this year.
We have had a look through the latest data from the Land Registry to find out which transactions made the list.
This data encompasses homes sold in areas which fall into the CO postcodes and were sold between January and June this year.
The number of homes being sold during the six months fell dramatically due to lockdown.
During the six months some homes sold for millions of pounds.
Coming out on top was a home in Kelvedon Road, Tiptree, which sold for £3,471,516.
At the other end of the scale a home in High Street, Brightlingsea, sold for £49,000.
The most expensive homes sold in the CO postcode area up to June were:
- Kelvedon Road, Tiptree - £3,471,516
- Rectory Road, Langham - £1,250,000
- Holly Bush Hill, Great Bentley - £1,085,000
- The Ridings, Leavenheath - £1,067,775
- Easthorpe Road, Easthorpe - £950,000
- Scotland Street, Stoke by Nayland - £950,000
- Fingringhoe Road, Rowhedge - £880,000
- Newbridge Road, Tiptree - £780,000
- Orchard Road, Kelvedon - £770,000
- Massingham Drive, Earls Colne - £755,000
Read more >>> These are the five most expensive properties listed for sale on Zoopla in Colchester
The least expensive homes sold in the CO postcode area up to June were:
- High Street, Brightlingsea - £49,000
- Alexandra Road, Colchester - £70,000
- Murray McPherson Parade, Colchester - £77,625
- Maldon Road, Colchester - £82,500
- California Close, Colchester - £85,000
- Exeter Drive, Colchester - £95,000
- Caroline Court, Colchester - £95,000
- Sydney Street, Brightlingsea - £95,000
- Sheepen Place, Colchester - £98,000
- Exeter Drive, Colchester - £105,000
To look up the data click here.
Read more:
- Colchester may have to build 1,612 homes a year under new rules
- Colchester is one of the most popular places for first time buyers, study finds
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment