A NEW map has been created which shows places in Harwich and Manningtree signed up to the Eat Out To Help Out scheme.

Every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between August 3 and 31, participating restaurants will offer 50 per cent off food and non-alcoholic drinks up to a total value of £10 per person.

You don’t need a voucher to use the scheme and you can use it at the same time as other offers and discounts.

There is no minimum spend.

Alcoholic drinks and service charges are excluded from the offer.

The Government hopes the initiative will encourage people to dine out more, in turn pumping money back into businesses and the high street - and it seems to be working so far.

Many restaurateurs up and down the country reported how their business was the busiest it had been all year as a result, with countless people taking advantage of the offer.

If you're hoping to get in on the action and enjoy a discounted meal but don't know where to go, this new map is a handy way of helping you decide.

All you have to do is visit the map website and enter your postcode to see the nearest businesses signed up to the scheme.

The map was created by a group of friends who wanted to make it easier for people to find participating restaurants.

Mohammed Ahmad, one of the creators, said: "We wanted to help people access restaurants more easily, so we created an interactive map to allow them to find the participating restaurants near them.

"We hope that this will help support the restaurant industry and help them recover from the lockdown."

To use the map for yourself and explore the restaurants, pubs and cafés in Harwich and Manningtree signed up to Eat Out To Help Out, visit its website by clicking here.