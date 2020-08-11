Family affair - Ria with dad Neil, mum Carol and sister Kaz, celebrating last Christmas

THE family of a talented former Colchester United Academy footballer are raising funds for her to undergo potentially lifesaving treatment in Germany.

Ria Melvin, who collapsed after suffering a stroke on holiday two years ago, had surgery to remove a fast-growing, aggressive brain tumour.

However, after just ten months, a scan revealed the devastating news the original tumour had returned.

The former student at Thurstable School, in Tiptree, had another operation in June and now Ria and her family have decided the best way forward is for her to undergo immunotherapy treatment in Germany.

This specialised method encourages the immune system to recognise and attack tumour cells and is not available in the UK.

Ria, 24, and her family hope it will lessen the chances of a further regrowth and are busy arranging fundraising events and challenges to try to reach their target of £100,000.

They are already closing in on £90,000.

“Throughout this difficult time, Ria has remained her usual positive, humble self, continuing to bring fun and laughter everywhere she goes,” said proud sister Kaz.

“The last 18 months have been a whirlwind - from rehabilitation and relearning to walk and use her left arm to intensive treatment, including six weeks’ radiotherapy as well as six months of chemotherapy.

“Unfortunately, just ten months after the first operation, a scan showed regrowth of the original tumour and Ria underwent more surgery to remove it at Queen’s Hospital in Romford.

Battler - Ria recovering after her surgery last month

“The options in the NHS are now limited and, after extensive research and guidance from medical professionals, the most promising treatment option available is immunotherapy, which is only available in Germany and America.

“We want to try everything possible to give her the best opportunity to stop another regrowth so we’ve decided to travel to Germany and have already had the initial consultation in Cologne.

“Hopefully she can start as soon as possible but it’s a costly private treatment so we’re asking for people to support us.

“We’ll be organising various fundraising events and challenges and would be so grateful for any contributions we receive.

“The success we’ve already had has been totally unexpected and we’re overwhelmed and humbled by people’s kindness.

“There are no words to explain how grateful we are for everyone’s support.”

Ria was 23 when she collapsed during a family holiday in Devon, just before Christmas in 2018.

Scans showed a large bleed to the brain due to a large brain tumour, causing severe left-sided weakness. There was no way to tell how long the tumour had been there.

After a six-hour operation in Plymouth to drain the bleed and remove the tumour, her family thought the worst was over but they were devastated to learn that Ria had Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM).

Her prognosis was poor and the common length of survival is 12 to 18 months.

Only a few small percentage survive longer than five years.

After leaving Thurstable, Ria studied at Loughborough University, where she played football to a high standard, and was about to start her police constable training with Essex Police in February 2019.

She had to withdraw due to her condition but then gained an administrative role with the force and she is due to return to work soon.

Adventures - Ria visited Africa three months before her first diagnosis