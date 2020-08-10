A HISTORIC pier was saved from possible destruction following the quick actions of youngsters.
Part of Ha'Penny Pier, in View Point Road, Harwich, caught fire at about 11.35pm last night.
The blaze reportedly broke out at the corner of the outer arm of the ancient structure.
After spotting the flames, some young locals called Essex County Fire and Rescue Service and attempted to put out the fire with buckets of water while waiting for a fire engine to arrive at the scene.
Blaze - firefighters put out the blaze at Ha'Penny Pier Picture: Tony O'Neill
Tony O'Neill, from the Pharos Trust which owns the LV18 lightship near the pier, said: "The quick actions of some young locals who called the fire brigade possibly saved an historic pier in Harwich.
"The youngsters attempted to put out the fire with buckets of water, which had broken out at the corner of the outer arm of the ancient structure.
"The wind had fanned the flames from a smouldering beam."
Mr O'Neill said firefighters were quickly on the scene and extinguished the blaze.
He added: "The youngsters' quick actions could well have avoided the destruction of this popular tourist pier in the heart of old Harwich."
It is not yet known how the fire started.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for a comment.
Did you see the fire? If you have any pictures email hms.news@newsquest.co.uk.
