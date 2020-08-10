AFFINITY Water is asking its customers in Tendring to save water due to a surge in demand due to staycations during the hot weather.
The company said customers may be experiencing low pressure or no water when demand is high in their area.
It has now warned people not to water gardens, wash cars or fill paddling pools.
A spokesman for Affinity Water said: "Our teams are working tirelessly to get water flowing again but with another hot day forecast and many more people taking staycations in this area as a result of Covid-19, pressure problems are likely to be experienced again this week.
"Customers are being told they can help their communities by using less water which will make a big difference particularly at peak demand times in the morning and early evening.
"Don't water the garden, wash cars or fill paddling pools.
"Do take a shorter shower, turn off the tap while brushing your teeth, and wait until you have a full load before using your washing machine or dishwasher."
The company has also issued water saving tips online at affinitywater.co.uk/my-water/high-demand.
