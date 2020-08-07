POLICE have announced a major road will "remian closed for some time" following a serious crash today (August 7).

Three people are currently in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the A414 Maldon bypass.

Essex Police were called to the scene of a crash at around 2.40pm with reports that two vehicles collided on the road.

The vehicles involved are believed to be a black Ford Kuga and a White Ford Transit.

A man in his 50s and a woman, who were in the van, have been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Ford Kuga driver, a woman in her 20s, is also being treated for injuries, considered to be life threatening.

Essex Police have also said a baby, who was also in the car at the time of the collision, has been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Now Essex Police have said the major road will be closed for an unknown length of time.

Major delays and traffic are expected.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The road will remain closed for some time and road users are asked to avoid the area where possible and to expect delays.

"Investigators would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision, particularly those with dash cam footage.

"Please contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit by emailing collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.

"Alternatively please call 101."

Fire teams from Maldon, Chelmsford and Basildon also attended the scene of the crash.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters attended the scene of a road traffic collision in Heybridge involving two vehicles.

"Crews were called to Heybridge Approach/A414 today at 2.44pm.

"The road was temporarily closed so the emergency services could deal with the incident.

"Firefighters from Maldon, Chelmsford and Basildon worked with paramedics to assist with four casualties.

"They were freed by 4.17pm and were left in the care of the Ambulance Service."