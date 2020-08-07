A PUB has defended its weekly live music performance after concerns were raised about coronavirus breaches.

The Queen's Head, in Walton, holds its Party in the Car Park every Thursday afternoon.

The event sees punters sit on socially distanced tables, while enjoying a live performer and drinks and snacks.

Following the pub's most recent gig, however, bosses have had to defend the decision to continue running the light-hearted, summer shows.

Taking to social media to address the public's concerns, a spokesman for the watering hole reiterated how the event is operating legally.

"Our Party in the Car Park is perfectly within all licensing regulations and government guidelines," they said.

"We are well within our rights to have live music playing outdoors in market spaces we have paid for, and the council have kindly clarified we are not breaking any rules in doing this.

"Our tables are spaced out as they should be, all hand sanitising and Covid cleaning procedures are being carried out by staff, and we are doing our best to keep staff and the public safe.

"We are trying to bring a little joy and music to the town and we are sorry that people feel like we are breaking all these rules."