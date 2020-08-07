THE hunt is on for a man after a woman was reportedly attacked and bitten by a dog while out walking in a village.
The woman, who is aged in her 30s, was walking in Seawick Road, St Osyth, just before midday on Sunday, July 12.
She is then said to have been set-on by a sand coloured Bullmastiff type dog, which then bit her.
The victim described the person walking the dog as wearing a black puffa style jacket with the hood up.
He is also said to have been wearing a black rucksack and large headphones.
Essex Police are now looking to talk to the person pictured, although the force appreciates the photograph is not of the best quality.
Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton police station on 101 quoting 42/103087/20.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
