IF the lockdown has proven anything for exercise fanatics and those wanting to lose weight, it's that the freedom to head to a gym, work out, and properly get a sweat on is something which has been taken for granted.

Where some people would dread even the thought of their bi-weekly blitz on the treadmill, others would relish the opportunity to make their muscles bulge.

But, after months in isolation, which for some has wreaked havoc on their mental health, the re-opening of gyms is an utter relief; an escapism from the sheet of uncertainty coronavirus has draped over every facet of life.

Ironworks Gym, in Clacton, is one of thousands of exercise facilities now finally welcoming back customers, after establishing ways for people to keep on top of their physical and mental health in a Covid-secure environment.

In fact, before gyms were even given the green-light to reopen, owner Lewis Jones decided to build an outdoor training facility.

It has since proved a popular addition to the services which Ironworks can offer, and having the option to pump iron outside helps to further reassure gym-goers.

The gym is currently operating on limited capacity, so social distancing can be followed, but Mr Jones says he is hopeful for the future.

"Since reopening we have been amazed with how many new members we have," he said.

"We have scrapped by for months and now we just hope we can carry on as normal as possible and won't close again."