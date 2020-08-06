PLANNERS are set to say ‘I do’ to proposals for weddings to be held at one of Clacton’s historic Martello Towers.
Paul Nash has submitted plans to Tendring Council to use the scheduled ancient monument in Marine Parade West as a wedding venue and conference centre.
Tower F, next to Clacton Hospital, is one of a series of 29 forts built between 1808 and 1812 to protect the coast from invasion during the Napoleonic era.
The tower, which is currently vacant, has been used as a petting zoo and restaurant.
Planning officers have recommended the plans, which will go before the council’s planning committee on August 11, for approval.
A report said: “Historic England and Essex County Council Historic Environment raise no objection to the change of use and support the approach to find a new, sustainable and viable use for this important historic structure subject to full consideration of all proposed physical alterations to the building and its curtilage.
“Martello Tower F is an important historic building and an important landmark that contributes to the character and appearance of the area.
“There is nothing to suggest that the proposed use would not represent a suitable and viable use which will help to safeguard the future of the building and ensure that its history, architecture and cultural significance are enjoyed by future generations.”