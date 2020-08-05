SEVEN people - including two from Shoebury and Basildon - are due in court charged with perverting the cause of justice.
Steven Lock, 52, of Elm Road, Shoebury and Gary Harris, 45, of Maplestead in Basildon, will appear in Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on August 17.
They are charged in connection to an appeal against the conviction of Peter Jones for the murder of John Ward in St Osyth near Clacton in 2006.
The 22-year-old victim bled to death after a sawn-off shotgun was fired through a glass panel in the front door of his St Osyth home in March that year.
Jones, 51, of HMP Full Sutton, was convicted of the murder in 2008 along with David Taylor, of Colchester, and Martin Valentine, of South Ockenden.
Jones is also charged with perverting the cause of justice along with his brother Matthew Jones, 37, of Hall Lane, Sandon, Carmen Anghel, 36, of Bishop Road in Chelmsford, Lisa Bradfield, 52, of Fyfield in Ongar and Bobbie Craddock, 46, of Hook Lane in Aldinbourne, Chichester.
Mr Ward was gunned down on the doorstep of his home in Point Clear Road, St Osyth.
In the trial it was revealed that the gang of killers were targeting a friend of Mr Ward – Stewart Higgins.
Higgins was staying with him, but the gang shot the wrong man.
