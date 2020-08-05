LIFEBOAT crews went to the aid of a sailor after a boat broke down in teh sea off Clacton.
Clacton RNLI responded to a call for help from the vessel, which was near the Gunfleet Sands Windfarm, on Monday at about 10.10pm.
A spokesman said: "Our volunteer crew attended the last known position, located the broken down vessel with one person aboard.
"Upon investigation, it was found that the onboard engine oil filter was contaminated, causing the vessel to break down.
"The vessel was placed on tow and transferred to Brightlingsea harbour, where it was moored."
