A MAN was knocked unconscious and flown to hospital following a brawl.
Essex Police officers have launched an appeal for information following the attack which took place last night, Tuesday in Ardleigh.
Officers were called to the incident at about 9.30pm about an argument which took place either inside or just outside an address in Ingram's Piece.
An Essex Police spokesman said they received reports that two people were punched to the face by a man.
He added: “One of the victims fell to the floor and he was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.
“We are not looking for anyone else and we understand all three men are known to each other.”
A 24-year-old man from Ardleigh was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and remains in custody for questioning.
Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting incident 1420 of 04/08 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.