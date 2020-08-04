REGENERATION bosses have welcomed almost £2million to create a “vibrant” covered market in the country’s most deprived area.

Jaywick will receive £1.97 million from the Government’s Getting Building Fund towards the £2.06 million project to create a commercial facility and covered market at the Tendring Council-owned market site at the gateway to Brooklands.

It would include space for 20 pitches and 13 low-cost business units, covering 9,500sq ft.

It is hoped the project will help to create 86 jobs and help the area to bounce back after Covid-19.

Paul Honeywood, cabinet member with special responsibility for Jaywick, welcomed he cash for the project.

He said: “This is an amazing investment in Jaywick and shows things are really starting to happen here.

“This covered market will not only provide fresh food and produce literally on the community’s doorstep, but will also provide a much-needed boost for jobs.”

Jaywick's Brooklands is officially the most deprived area in the country.

It is hoped the commercial units will also help to provide training opportunities, a rise in skills and employability, pride in the area and a rise in aspiration, especially amongst younger people.

The scheme is one 34 “shovel ready” projects across the South East will receive a share of £85million thanks to the Government’s new Getting Building Fund, which will create more than 9,000 jobs across the region.

Another project is looking to create a community-based bike project and cycle network from Jaywick to Clacton to help tackle rising unemployment.

South East Local Enterprise Partnership chairman Christian Brodie said he was delighted that the Government has recognised the excellent projects and potential that the South East has to drive forward our economy at this challenging time.

He added: “These projects have been carefully selected to target those areas and industries particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 and those that can progress, at pace, to support economic recovery.

“The South East LEP has a proven track record of delivering successful projects and has been working really closely with our local areas to understand what our businesses need and where investment will have significant impact."

South East Local Enterprise Partnership chairman Christian Brodie​.

Across the country, the Government has handed out £900million to drive economic growth in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick MP said: “As we get Britain building we are also laying the foundations for a green economic recovery by investing in vital infrastructure for local communities, creating jobs and building environmentally friendly homes with a huge £1.3billion investment announced today.

“This Government is determined to level up all parts of the country and this funding will not only give a much-needed boost to our economic recovery, it will help build the good quality, affordable homes the country needs.”