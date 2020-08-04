Firefighters have urged drivers to take care after crashes claimed three young lives over the weekend.

Tommy Young, 17, died on Friday night after his motorbike hit a lamppost, in Frinton Road, Kirby Cross.

On Saturday afternoon firefighters were called to Coggeshall after a serious collision involving two vehicles.

A 19-year-old man sadly died at the scene.

During the early hours of Sunday morning a man in his early twenties was killed after colliding with a tree in Earls Colne.

James Palmer, assistant director, head of prevention and protection at Essex Fire, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts and condolences go out to the friends and families of these three young men in these tragic circumstances.

“Right now we don’t want to speculate on exactly what circumstances led to these collisions, but what we do know is any death on an Essex road is one too many.

“We work within the Safer Essex Roads Partnership (SERP) to promote four main road safety messages: the consequences of speeding, failing to wear your seat belt, using your mobile phone while driving or driving while under the influence of drink or drugs – commonly known as the Fatal 4.

Tommy Young who lost his life

“Avoiding these behaviours means you’re less likely to be involved in a road traffic collision, and ultimately that means you’re less likely to be needlessly injured or killed on the roads. It’s as simple as that - it’s just not worth taking the risk.”

In 2019, road deaths fell by 15 per cent from 52 to 44, and a total of 808 people were killed or seriously injured on Essex roads.

Roger Hirst, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, added: “Improving safety on our roads are priorities in both our Police and Crime Plan and Fire and Rescue Plan with our objective being to reduce harm on the roads and promote safer driving.

“More people in Essex die on our roads than in any other kind of accident or crime that's why it is so important that we continue to work in partnership with key agencies across Essex such as the Safer Essex Roads Partnership to reinforce road safety and safe driving messages."

Visit saferessexroads.org/road-users/young-drivers/ for more information