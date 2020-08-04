A MUCH-LOVED indoor children’s play area is set to close its doors after unfortunately falling “victim” to the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
Robbie Rascal Party and Play Centre, in Telford Road, Clacton, has been a staple of the town - and the go-to place for birthday parties - for the last 20 years.
The popular complex, which would also host hen-dos, quasar events, and pre-school classes, is now, however, is set to call time on its lengthy tenure.
Bosses, Rob and Karen, have now announced the decision was influenced by the damaging effects of Covid-19, which has hit all industries hard.
“It is with great sadness that we have to let our customers know that Play Rascals will be closing down,” they said on a statement issued on social media.
“Unfortunately, we have become a victim of the current situation along with other reasons which have resulted in us closing.
“We would like to thank all of you for your valued custom and loyalty for the last 20 years.
“Without you it would never have been the success it was and that means everything.”