AIR pollution in Tendring is within safe limits despite hundreds of breaches across England, research by environmental campaigners has found.
An analysis of council reports carried out by Friends of the Earth found levels of nitrogen dioxide at more than 1,000 monitoring sites across England are failing to meet air quality targets.
The audit found there were no sites in Tendring where the average level of nitrogen dioxide exceeded 40 micrograms per cubic metre of air in 2018, the latest year for which data is available.
The average must be below 40 to meet government air quality targets, while World Health Organisation guidelines set this as a safe limit to protect public health.
According to Friends of the Earth, road traffic is the leading cause of nitrogen dioxide pollution, which can inflame the lining of the lungs and reduce immunity to infections such as bronchitis.